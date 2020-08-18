'Ready to be a 'Nole' ... new FSU DE commit Kelly discusses decision
Fort Lauderdale defensive end Nyjalik Kelly, a three-star prospect from tradition-rich Dillard High School, has committed to the Florida State football team.
Kelly is a member of the class of 2022 and the Seminoles' second commitment for that class, joining Georgia defensive back Travis Hunter.
Kelly said the Seminoles had several factors working in their factor -- he has really clicked with defensive ends coach John Papuchis and head coach Mike Norvell, and he also used to live in Tallahassee when he was younger.
"I talked a lot with Coach Norvell and Coach JP," Kelly said. "With Coach JP, I really liked the swag he had, and I like my coach to have that. And he showed me that swag."
Kelly said the Seminoles plan to use him as an edge rusher and added that he recorded 13 sacks last season.
*ALSO SEE: Michael Langston offers insight into the Kelly commitment
Don't miss our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial.
Committed 🍢‼️@Coach_Norvell @FSUCoachJP @TheCribSouthFLA @Dillard_DHS @Onesleevenation @larryblustein pic.twitter.com/bHxkTLW6n3— nyjalik kelly (@nyjalikkelly) August 18, 2020
Kelly, a 6-foot-4, 230-pounder, already has great size as he enters his junior season of high school. He has 12 offers, according to the Rivals database, including Miami, Florida, Pitt and Syracuse.
"It was a long process. Talking to my family a lot about it," he said, adding that he was focused on what FSU offers in football and in education. "I knew it was the right fit for me. Coach Norvell and the entire coaching staff were really excited and happy when I called them today. I'm really excited about being a part of the 'Nole family now. Ready to be a 'Nole."
*ALSO SEE: Langston's thoughts on Florida State's 2021 defensive line recruiting
Kelly also is very excited about what he's hearing about the Florida State defense under new coordinator Adam Fuller.
"It's a very fast defense," Kelly said. "I want to come off the edge, where I can really get after the quarterback. My pass rush is my biggest strength. I would say my quickness off the ball is my best thing. I always say speed beats strength if they can't touch you."
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.