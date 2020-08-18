Fort Lauderdale defensive end Nyjalik Kelly, a three-star prospect from tradition-rich Dillard High School, has committed to the Florida State football team.

Kelly is a member of the class of 2022 and the Seminoles' second commitment for that class, joining Georgia defensive back Travis Hunter.

Kelly said the Seminoles had several factors working in their factor -- he has really clicked with defensive ends coach John Papuchis and head coach Mike Norvell, and he also used to live in Tallahassee when he was younger.

"I talked a lot with Coach Norvell and Coach JP," Kelly said. "With Coach JP, I really liked the swag he had, and I like my coach to have that. And he showed me that swag."

Kelly said the Seminoles plan to use him as an edge rusher and added that he recorded 13 sacks last season.

