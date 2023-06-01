Lodise announced on Instagram Thursday evening that he's transferring to play for the Seminoles.

The St. Augustine native was a first-team All-Atlantic Sun selection as a freshman in 2023, starting 55 games at shortstop. He set UNF freshman records with 16 home runs, 63 RBI and 51 runs.

Lodise, who hits right-handed, also had a .307 average with a .369 on-base percentage, 14 doubles and two triples.

One knock on Lodise: He had 17 errors (one every 3.23 games) and a .928 fielding percentage.

In the 15-14 victory over FSU in 10 innings on April 19, Lodise went 2 for 6 with an RBI single in the first inning, a run scored and three strikeouts.

UNF coach Tim Parenton stepped down on Tuesday due to health issues.

FSU has been active in the transfer portal in the offseason, adding Fleming Island, Fla., native Max Williams on Thursday. Williams is an outfielder who played at Alabama in 2023 and will be a rising sophomore next season.

Discuss this story on the FSU baseball forum