FSU lands point guard Martin Somerville, America East Conference's ROY

Luke Loucks said landing a point guard was an immediate priority when he was hired in March. After landing wing players, he's picked up a pair of point guards inside of a week.

UMass Lowell standout Martin Somerville made his commitment to FSU on Friday evening, a few days after he visited Tallahassee. Somerville visited FSU and BYU.

"I believe FSU was the best place for me to grow as a player and a person," Somerville told the Osceola. "I trust coach Loucks and the staff's plan to bring the culture back to Tallahassee!"