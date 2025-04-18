FSU lands point guard Martin Somerville, America East Conference's ROY

Luke Loucks said landing a point guard was an immediate priority when he was hired in March. After landing wing players, he's picked up a pair of point guards inside of a week.
UMass Lowell standout Martin Somerville made his commitment to FSU on Friday evening, a few days after he visited Tallahassee. Somerville visited FSU and BYU.
"I believe FSU was the best place for me to grow as a player and a person," Somerville told the Osceola. "I trust coach Loucks and the staff's plan to bring the culture back to Tallahassee!"
The 6-foot-3, 184-pound Somerville averaged 13.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds as a freshman at UMass Lowell, and he was named Rookie of the Year in the America East Conference. Somerville won the America East's rookie of the week honors 11 times.
Somerville is an efficient shooter, averaging 40 percent from 3-point range and 82.x percent from the free-throw line. He also averaged more than 35 minutes per game.
FSU also landed Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy point guard Cam Miles on Wednesday and previously landed Overtime Elite forward Thomas Bassong.
Somerville is the sixth transfer to pick FSU this offseason, joining Drexel transfer guard Kobe Magee, St. Bonaventure transfer guard Lajae Jones, Clemson transfer forward Chauncey Wiggins, Jacksonville transfer guard Robert McCray V and Florida Southern transfer forward Alex Steen.
FSU has also retained a pair of rising sophomores in AJ Swinton and Alier Maluk.
