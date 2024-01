Less than 24 hours after concluding his official visit with Florida State, defensive back prospect Earl Little Jr. committed to Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell on Saturday night. Little Jr. spent all day Friday on FSU's campus visiting with Norvell, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive back coach Patrick Surtain.

Little, a 6-foot-1, 186-pound defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, appeared in 11 games over two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He signed with Alabama as part of their 2022 signing class where he was ranked as the 83rd-best overall prospect in the country and the 9th-best cornerback in his class.

He played his high school ball at Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage under head coach Pat Surtain Sr., now FSU's defensive backs coach. Little also played and graduated alongside defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., who announced he was transferring from Georgia to FSU last month.

Little played in eight games for Alabama in 2023 where he made two tackles. He played in three games as a true freshman in 2022 for the Crimson Tide. He has three years of eligibility remaining.