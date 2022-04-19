FSU legend Terrell Buckley opens up about XFL head coaching job

Terrell Buckley's ascent up the coaching ladder has not been a quick and easy one.

The former Florida State great, first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers and 14-year NFL veteran started out as a lower-level staffer at FSU from 2007 to 2011.

Then, he got his first full-time defensive backs coaching position at Akron before moving on to Louisville, then Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He was always hoping a defensive coordinator opportunity would come along, but it never did at the college level.

Now, though, he's made a leap that could very well take his career to another level.

Buckley was recently announced as one of eight head coaches in the new XFL when it launches in February 2023. The other seven head coaches are Jim Haslett, Wade Phillips, Bob Stoops, Reggie Barlow, Anthony Becht, Hines Ward and Rod Woodson

There has been speculation that Buckley will be leading the Orlando franchise, but nothing has been made public on that front yet. What is known, for sure, is that Buckley will finally be the guy in charge of a football team.

And he can't wait.

"I am extremely excited about going up against Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips and Rod Woodson and Hines Ward and those guys," Buckley said in an interview with Warchant. "You get to match wits and practice and who's going to be ready in making those adjustments? ...

"That to me is very, very exciting."

