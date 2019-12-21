With at least seven players expected to return at the position, linebacker wasn't a huge area of need for Florida State in this recruiting cycle -- at least from a numbers standpoint. The Seminoles are switching back from a 3-4 defensive front to a 4-3 in 2020, and they return five linebackers with starting experience.

FSU is losing three seniors at the position to graduation, but only one of them -- inside linebacker Dontavious Jackson -- was a key contributor this past season. He ranked ninth on the team with 43 tackles. The others, Josh Brown and Adonis Thomas, combined to record 11 stops on the year.

While numbers aren't a major issue, the Seminoles definitely could use an upgrade in talent and production. And new head coach Mike Norvell's staff believes the addition of 2020 signees Stephen Dix Jr. and Jayion McCluster is a step in the right direction.

Both players are four-star prospects, with McCluster checking is at the nation's No. 21 inside linebacker and Dix ranked No. 14 at outside linebacker.

