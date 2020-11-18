"Chubba Purdy is actually out for the rest of the season. Situation that came up, surgery yesterday, had some inflamation in the collarbone," Norvell said. “(They) had to expedite the removal of the hardware ... inflamation and irritation that came up after the game .... Chubba will be out for the rest of the year."

However, Norvell added that Purdy should be ready to return into the team in time for spring football practice. Purdy underwent two surgeries after sustaining a broken collarbone in preseason practice.

The freshman from Arizona, who made his first career start this past Saturday at N.C. State, will miss the remainder of this season after undergoing surgery to repair some hardware in his surgically repaired collarbone, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday.

Chubba Purdy's run as Florida State's starting quarterback did not last long.

This is the latest substantial blow for the FSU quarterback position, which is now down to two scholarship players -- sophomore Jordan Travis and freshman Tate Rodemaker -- for the final three games. And Travis missed the N.C. State game due to injury, which is why Purdy got the starting assignment.

Norvell said Travis, who was sidelined midway through the Pitt game two weeks ago, has been able to practice this week. That likely means he will be the starting quarterback Saturday when No. 4 Clemson comes to Doak Campbell Stadium (noon, ABC).

Travis leads the Seminoles in rushing this season with 469 yards and six touchdowns on 85 carries (5.5 ypc), and he also is the top passer with 864 yards and four touchdowns on 59-of-113 passing (52.2 percent).

Rodemaker has appeared in three games and has completed 16 of 26 passes for 124 yards with three interceptions.

Former FSU starting quarterback James Blackman left the program last week and intends to transfer after this semester.

* Defensive back Meiko Dotson is also out for the remainder of the season, per Norvell.

