Although he is committed to the University of Miami, it's been no secret that Keshawn Washington has been very interested in the Seminoles.

He and FSU's coaches have been in contact throughout the spring, and his visit for the spring game only took things to another level.

"I loved everything on the visit and how much they want me," Washington said. "They are my top school right now. I have always liked FSU as a young kid. Everything matched in what I was looking for in them."



Washington didn't back out of his commitment to the Hurricanes, but he made it abundantly clear he was very impressed by what he saw from the Seminoles. He loved the play on the field, and he also enjoyed getting to know more FSU coaches and players.

Most of Washington's contact so far had revolved around his main recruiter, Telly Lockette, but he got to spend time with possible position coach Raymond Woodie and others this weekend.

"I spent time with Coach Lockette and also Coach Woodie," the linebacker/safety said. "Coach Lockette is the main coach I deal with. I was very impressed with the family here and how competitive it is all the time here. Guys were flying around, and the atmosphere was tremendous."

Washington, who is rated the nation's No. 10 safety by Rivals, said he still isn't sure where he would line up if he signed with the Seminoles. But if he had his choice, he would be a nickel cornerback.