Florida State may just be finding its home-court advantage once again.

Wake Forest entered Tuesday with an active nine-game winning streak and an 11-3 record (3-0 in ACC). But even the Demon Deacons' winning streak couldn't survive that Tucker Civic Center magic that has been missing the last few seasons.

The FSU men's basketball team (9-6, 3-1) snapped that streak with a 87-82 win Tuesday night. It's the Seminoles' third straight win and their fifth in the last six games.

"It's nice to win a game when you're still growing..." FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said.

"The good thing about this team at this point in the season, being that now we are getting some quality depth developed is we still have a lot of room to grow. We have potential that we can get much better."

While the final score was close, it was a game FSU led throughout for over 33 of the 40 minutes of game time.

The Seminoles led by as many as 12 points in the first half. Much of this was due to a hot shooting start as FSU shot 46.7% in the first half and made six of eight shots from outside the arc.

However, the Seminoles' halftime lead was just 42-41 after Wake went on a 17-5 run to tie the game late in the first half. FSU responded to that Wake run in a major way, starting the second half on a 14-2 run to reestablish its larger lead.