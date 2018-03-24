Box Score: Michigan 58, FSU 54

LOS ANGELES -- The Florida State Seminoles made run after run and played tremendous defense against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night, but in the end, they couldn't pull off their fourth straight victory against a higher seed.

The Seminoles' brilliant postseason run ended in the Elite Eight with a 58-54 defeat..

Playing in front of a heavily pro-Michigan crowd, the Wolverines led by as many as 10 points in the second half but couldn't put the game away. Florida State limited the Wolverines to 38.8 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent from 3-point range.

Florida State, which was attempting to make its second trip to the NCAA Final Four in school history, was led by senior Phil Cofer with 16 points and 12 rebounds, and 12 points from P.J. Savoy.

FSU cut the lead to 47-44 with 4:15 remaining on a pair of Cofer free throws. But the 'Noles had three straight empty trips, and the Wolverines scored each time to extend their lead back to 10 with just over two minutes left.

The Seminoles then made another run to cut it to two with 24 seconds remaining, but Michigan's Duncan Robinson hit two free throws to push the final margin back out to four.

The Seminoles and Wolverines traded leads in the first half, with both teams playing exceptional defense and struggling to get much going offensively.

For Michigan, its biggest problem was getting open looks. The Wolverines connected on just 2 of 10 shots from 3-point range in the first period after blistering the nets two days earlier in a rout of Texas A&M.

For Florida State, the issue was turnovers. The 'Noles committed 14 in the first half with just three assists.