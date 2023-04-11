Florida State's offensive line depth just got even better.

FSU announced Tuesday morning that offensive lineman D'Mitri Emmanuel has officially received his waiver from the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility, which he'll use for the Seminoles in 2023.

“We are happy to have D’Mitri with our program for another year,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said via press release. “Since he joined the Nole Family as a graduate transfer prior to last season, he has displayed tremendous leadership, effort and football knowledge. D’Mitri was a major contributor to our success as a team in 2022 and has been an outstanding leader for our younger offensive lineman. We’re excited for him that he will have another season to showcase his ability and continue to help the overall growth of our program.”

Emmanuel started all 13 games for FSU at right guard in his first season with the program after transferring in from Charlotte, earning a third-team All-ACC honor. He's been around the program this spring, but it was not yet totally resolved if he would receive his waiver for an extra year of eligibility. Emmanuel went through FSU's Pro Day a few weeks ago on the chance that he did not receive his waiver.

Entering his seventh season in college football, Emmanuel has started 38 total games over the last four seasons.