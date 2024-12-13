FSU offers Charlotte transfer WR O'Mega Blake

Florida State has offered Charlotte transfer O'Mega Blake, who is coming off his most productive college season.

Blake had 32 receptions for 795 yards and nine touchdowns. Yes, that per-catch average is 24.8 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound Blake played sparingly at South Carolina in 2021 (one game) and 2022 (three games). He also had 19 catches for 250 yards and two TDs in 2023 with the Gamecocks.

He would have one year of eligibility left in 2025.

It's not clear if Blake has any visits set up yet. He has reported offers from Arkansas, Michigan State and Oklahoma State.