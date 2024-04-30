Both receivers are Rivals250 members for the 2026 class and are ranked nationally as the 250th (Pile) and 191st (Carter) best prospects in the class, respectively.

Dallas (Tx.) Parish Episcopal wide receiver Jaylen Pile and Woodberry Forest (Va.) wide receiver Dyzier Carter were both offered by Florida State on Tuesday afternoon.

At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Pile holds 15 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Pile also holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon and Virginia Tech amongst others.

He is also considered to be the 36th-best wide receiver in the 2026 class and the 30th best prospect in Texas by Rivals.

Pile is coming off a sophomore year in which he caught five touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 427 yards, according to MaxPreps.