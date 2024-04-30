FSU offers pair of 2026 Rivals250 WR's, Jaylen Pile and Dyzier Carter
Dallas (Tx.) Parish Episcopal wide receiver Jaylen Pile and Woodberry Forest (Va.) wide receiver Dyzier Carter were both offered by Florida State on Tuesday afternoon.
Both receivers are Rivals250 members for the 2026 class and are ranked nationally as the 250th (Pile) and 191st (Carter) best prospects in the class, respectively.
At 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Pile holds 15 offers with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Pile also holds offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Oregon and Virginia Tech amongst others.
He is also considered to be the 36th-best wide receiver in the 2026 class and the 30th best prospect in Texas by Rivals.
Pile is coming off a sophomore year in which he caught five touchdowns and had 16 receptions for 427 yards, according to MaxPreps.
Dyzier Carter holds 19 offers with the addition of his Florida State offer. He also holds offers from Penn State, Michigan, Miami, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and USC to name a few.
At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Carter is considered to be the 4th-best prospect in Virginia and the 29th best wide receiver prospect in the class of 2026 by Rivals.
He is coming off a sophomore campaign where he caught 20 passes for 273 yards and had four touchdowns. Additionally, Carter rushed for 298 yards and five touchdowns and threw for five touchdowns for Woodberry Forest according to MaxPreps.
