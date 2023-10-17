FSU offers TE prospect Hollis Davidson
With 21 high school prospects committed to FSU's 2024 recruiting class it is likely that most of the new offers extended by Mike Norvell and his staff will be to recruits in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. And that was the case on Monday night when assistant coach Chris Thomsen extended an offer to 2025 tight end prospect Hollis Davidson from Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh High.
"It was awesome," said Davidson of his FSU offer. "Been loving the recruiting process."
And what does Thomsen like about Davidson?
"He said he loves my length, size, athleticism and the way I play," said Davidson.
The Seminoles aren't the only program taking notice of the 6-foot-6 and 220-pound junior. Davidson has also picked up offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Wisconsin over the course of the last three weeks.
In seven games this season, Davidson has hauled in 20 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.
What you see and don't see on Davidson's HUDL highlights:
"Davidson is long and athletic. He does an outstanding job of high pointing the football and will catch the ball in traffic. Has excellent hands. Lines up as mostly a slot receiver for his high school but is a very willing and effective blocker out in space. He is used as a lead blocker in the run game some and shows physicality there. Has above average speed for a tight end prospect. What you don't see is Davidson line up as a unit tight end so there are questions about how effective he is in one-on-one base blocks in those situations and about his ability to get of the line of scrimmage and into pass patterns. Overall, an outstanding prospect who shows the potential to a Power 5 tight end. Will likely only continue to pick up offers from FBS programs as the season continues."
