With 21 high school prospects committed to FSU's 2024 recruiting class it is likely that most of the new offers extended by Mike Norvell and his staff will be to recruits in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. And that was the case on Monday night when assistant coach Chris Thomsen extended an offer to 2025 tight end prospect Hollis Davidson from Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh High.

"It was awesome," said Davidson of his FSU offer. "Been loving the recruiting process." And what does Thomsen like about Davidson?

"He said he loves my length, size, athleticism and the way I play," said Davidson.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHRhbGsgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Rob21zZW5DaHJpcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AVGhvbXNlbkNocmlzPC9hPiwgSeKAmW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZl IG15IDR0aCBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRlNVRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZTVUZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTDdZYlJCUEdkSSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0w3WWJSQlBHZEk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSG9sbGlz IERhdmlkc29uIElJSSAoQEhvbGxpczIwMDcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9sbGlzMjAwNy9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzk4NTE2MDUxNTg0 MjA2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Seminoles aren't the only program taking notice of the 6-foot-6 and 220-pound junior. Davidson has also picked up offers from Indiana, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati and Wisconsin over the course of the last three weeks. In seven games this season, Davidson has hauled in 20 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.