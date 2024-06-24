Growing up as a Florida State fan and getting an early offer from the Seminoles, it made sense to Gavin Nix that FSU would get his last official visit.

The four-star 2025 linebacker from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy closed out a month of OVs this past weekend in Tallahassee with a visit that lived up to his high expectations.

"I feel great about (FSU). I love it every time I come back," Nix said as he left his visit Sunday. "There's a reason I came here last. It is most definitely top being back and everything from top to bottom was amazing. No complaints at all...Growing up a Florida State fan, it was definitely full circle and a blessing to be back."

This visit to FSU was Nix’s second time on campus this year after an unofficial visit he took in February. With more time around the team and coaches this weekend, he especially relished the opportunity to spend an extended amount of time around two FSU staffers who he views as mentors, FSU linebackers coach Randy Shannon and defensive analyst Ernie Sims.

"Being able to be hosted by coach Sims and coach Shannon, that was great. Those are two guys that have been in the shoes of a place I aspire to be in," Nix said. "I've just been soaking up everything that I can. It's truly a blessing to be in a position to be mentored by those guys. Being able to be around them this whole weekend was a blessing for sure."

FSU was among Nix’s first offers in June 2022, just before the start of his sophomore year. That was right when Shannon was set to begin his first season as FSU’s linebackers coach after spending the 2021 season as a defensive analyst on the FSU staff.

Of FSU’s on-field coaches, Shannon is one of just two guys who hasn’t been on staff for Mike Norvell’s entire tenure in Tallahassee, joining ahead of his second season. That continuity is something that stands out to Nix as he ponders his decision in the near future.

“Florida State was one of my first offers my freshman year and I talk about it all the time, that basis of the staff is still here. It might have been like two full-time coaches that's been gone. For me to go through almost my entire high school career and that staff is still here, that means a lot. That continuity of the staff means a lot,” Nix said. “You can tell that these guys love working for Coach Norvell, working with him. That's huge and that'll be a huge piece as me considering this program and this program continuing to build a legacy. That's what they're doing. Coach Norvell is going to be able to do great things for the people that's with him, they love working with him. So that's most definitely huge."



