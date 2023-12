Florida State offensive lineman Qaeshon Sapp is the latest Seminole football player to enter the transfer portal. Sapp announced his intentions to transfer out of the FSU football program on Tuesday afternoon via social media.

Sapp saw action in only one game in 2023, where he played just one series. He was a four-star prospect coming out of Lee County High as a member of the 2022 recruiting, where he was ranked as the 12th-best guard prospect in the country. Sapp started the season in a battle for the backup job to Maurice Smith at center but spent much of the season on the scout team.

Another FSU offensive lineman, Daughtry Richardson, also entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

FSU transfer portal tracker