The Baltimore Orioles selected Florida State right-hander Jackson Baumeister at No. 63 overall ($1.24 million slot value) on Sunday night in the Competitive Balance B round that followed the second round of the MLB draft.

It's the second straight season an FSU pitcher was taken in the second round after Parker Messick was picked by the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. CJ Van Eyk also was selected in the second round to Toronto in 2020.

Baumeister went 5-5 with a 5.09 ERA, 95 strikeouts and 29 walks in 69 innings in 2023. He had 14 strikeouts in an April win over Clemson, and Baumeister closed the regular season by retiring 17 of 18 batters at one point in a no decision at Louisville.

Rounds 3-10 will be held on Monday (streamed on MLB.com) and rounds 11-20 on Tuesday (streamed on MLB.com). The Pittsburgh Pirates have the No. 1 overall pick.