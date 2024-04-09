In a season of controlling wins over Florida, the Florida State baseball team saved its most dominating win over its rival for a more-than-capacity crowd on Tuesday night.

Marco Dinges had a grand slam, one of five FSU home runs, as the No. 10 Seminoles shredded six Florida pitchers en route to a 19-4 victory in seven innings. FSU not only completed the sweep but scored 10 or more runs in every game in the season series and combined to score 45 runs in the three games, two of which featured run-rule wins.

No. 10 FSU (27-5) last swept a three-game series with Florida back in 2000, before all of the current Seminoles were born.

With the Marching Chiefs settled in down the right-field line, and some fans standing or laying down on top of the wall in right field, FSU put on a show and jumped out to an 11-3 lead after three innings in front of a packed house of 6,700 fans.

James Tibbs, Jaxson West, Daniel Cantu, Alex Lodise and Dinges hit home runs for the Seminoles. West hit his first home run of the season, while Dinges added two doubles. FSU had 19 hits.

Every FSU regular in the lineup had at least one hit and one run scored.

FSU’s 19 runs is the most scored against Florida since 2001, while 20 is the most runs scored by either team in the series.

Cade Kurland and Jac Caglianone had home runs in the first inning for No. 24 Florida (17-15).

While John Abraham ran into trouble in the first inning, allowing two runs and a third in the second inning, the rest of FSU’s relievers fared well with most pitching shutout innings.

Andrew Armstrong settled in and allowed just one hit in three innings (10 batters faced). He didn’t strike out a batter but picked up his fourth win.

Brady Louck tossed a shutout inning, striking out two batters. Hunter Rowan gave up three walks and an earned run in the sixth. But Connor Hults tossed 1.1 shutout innings, including a bases-loaded strikeout in the sixth.