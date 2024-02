New Florida State pitching coach Micah Posey has started out his time with the Seminoles with back-to-back conference honors for his pitchers.

After Friday starter Cam Leiter was named ACC Pitcher of the Week after the first week of the season, Saturday starter Jamie Arnold earned the ACC Pitcher of the Week honor this week, the conference announced Monday.

The sophomore lefty set new career-highs in FSU's 8-4 win over Western Carolina in innings pitched (6) and strikeouts (11). In two starts this season, he's allowed no earned runs (one total run) on three hits over 11 innings with 20 strikeouts and only two walks.