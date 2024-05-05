Florida State (41-13, 19-5 ACC) will be the No. 2 seed in this week's ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. The softball tournament begins with first-round games on Wednesday, but the Seminoles earned a bye into the quarterfinals.

The Seminoles will play on Thursday at 5 p.m. (ACC Network) against the North Carolina-Notre Dame winner. Those teams will play Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Duke (44-6, 20-4) secured its first ACC regular-season title. The Blue Devils are the tournament's host and top seed (the softball tournament host is rotating on an annual basis).

Both semifinals will be played on Friday afternoon and Saturday's title game will be at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. A full bracket can be viewed here in PDF format.

The Seminoles won two of three games against the Blue Devils in a three-game series in Tallahassee on March 15-17.

FSU took home its 19th ACC Championship title in dramatic fashion last year with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Seminoles topped Duke, 2-1. The Seminoles have won eight of the last nine tournaments.

2024 ACC Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 8

Game 1: #8 Syracuse vs. #9 Boston College, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 2: #7 North Carolina vs. #10 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, May 9

Game 3: #1 Duke vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN

Game 4: #4 Virginia vs. #5 Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

Game 5: #2 Florida State vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACCN

Game 6: #3 Virginia Tech vs. #6 Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, May 10

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, May 11

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2