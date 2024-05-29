The updated Rivals250 rankings are here and there has been plenty of movement among the nation's best prospects. The Rivals250 ranks the top 250 prospects in the country for every recruiting class — with multiple updates per cycle. Here are where Florida State's recruiting targets and commits have landed in the new updated rankings.

New additions

Multiple Florida State targets have now found themselves among the nation's best. Newberry (Fla.) defensive tackle Jarquez Carter, Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel School linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole offensive lineman Max Buchanan, and Pensacola (Fla.) Escambia safety Ladarian Clardy have all debuted on the list. Of the four prospects, Buchanan has made the biggest jump — not only earning a fourth star but jumping to No. 193 on the list. Clardy had the second biggest jump, debuting at No. 209. Rainey-Sale debuted at No. 227 and Carter debuted at No. 229.

Risers in the rankings

Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton wide receiver CJ Wiley received the largest bump out of Florida State's recruiting targets, jumping 95 spots from No. 166 to No. 71. Vero Beach (Fla.) linebacker and Ohio State commit Tarvos Alford jumped 92 spots from No. 160 to No. 68. And finally, Florida State quarterback commit Tramell Jones Jr. jumped 64 spots from No. 154 to No. 90.

Other notable large jumps include West Broward (Fla.) wide receiver Joshua Moore who moved up 56 spots to No. 167, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner offensive tackle Ziyare Addison who jumped 34 spots to No. 166 and Florida State defensive end commit Javion Hilson, who jumped 25 spots to No. 19.

Declining in the rankings

While there weren't quite as large drops as their were rises on the list, a fair few Florida State targets also fell in the rankings. The biggest drop was that of Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake OT Juan Gaston Jr. who fell 40 spots from No. 181 to No. 221. Another big drop was seen by Enterprise (Ala.) DE Zion Grady, who fell 32 places from No. 48 to No. 80. The third biggest drop was seen by Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County RB Ousmane Kromah, who dropped 21 spots from No. 67 to No. 88.