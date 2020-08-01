 FSU recruiting Hot Board for 2021 prospects at tight end
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-01 08:16:54 -0500') }} football

FSU TE Hot Board: Breaking down Seminoles' top targets (8/1)

Michael Langston • Warchant
Recruiting Analyst
After unveiling our latest FSU Football Recruiting hot boards for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and offensive line, it's time to wrap up the offensive positions today with the tight ends.

Florida State is expected to sign two or three tight ends in this class, as head coach Mike Norvell likes to feature that position heavily in his offense. Here is a closer look at the tight ends who already have committed to the Seminoles and who could fill out that class.

Mississippi tight end Jalen Shead is very familiar with FSU's coaching staff and how the Seminoles' new staff relies heavily on tight ends.
TIGHT ENDS (FSU EXPECTED TO SIGN 2-3) 

The Outlook on TE Jackson West 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Commit

None

West is locked in with the 'Noles and is also a solid recruiter of other prospects.

Chris Thomsen

The Skinny on TE Jackson West & FSU

West visited FSU earlier this spring and then committed a few months later. Since that time, he has helped the Seminoles recruit other players, including fellow tight end target River Helms. West thinks there's a chance Helms could decide before the season, and FSU has been turning up the heat there with an offer and virtual tour. But West adds that he doesn't know which way Helms is going to go. Either way, West is very solid in his pledge and has been working this offseason on his route-running. We'll have a full update on West preparing for his senior season coming soon.

The Outlook on TE Koby Gross 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary Main recruiters 

Commit

None

Gross is also locked in with his commitment. He jumped on board a few weeks after West.

Chris Thomsen
{{ article.author_name }}