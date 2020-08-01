After unveiling our latest FSU Football Recruiting hot boards for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and offensive line, it's time to wrap up the offensive positions today with the tight ends.

Florida State is expected to sign two or three tight ends in this class, as head coach Mike Norvell likes to feature that position heavily in his offense. Here is a closer look at the tight ends who already have committed to the Seminoles and who could fill out that class.

Earlier Hot Boards: Wide receivers | Quarterbacks and running backs | Offensive Line |

----------------------

Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial