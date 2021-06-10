FSU title dreams dashed in championship game; OU rolls to 5-1 win

OU hit solo homers in the first and second innings, then put up a three-spot in the third to take a four-lead and cruise to a 5-1 victory. The win gave the Sooners the victory in the best-of-three championship series and the 2021 national championship.

In a battle of pitching and defense vs. ball-crushing offense, it was the Sooners' powerful lineup that ruled in Thursday's national championship game -- just like it had all season

OKLAHOMA CITY -- They made it further than anyone might have predicted. But in the end, Tuesday night's upset of No. 1 Oklahoma was as much as they could muster.

Florida State, which entered the postseason as the No. 10 seed, finishes as the national runner-up. The Seminoles end with a record of 49-13-1; Oklahoma finishes at 56-4.

After trailing early 2-0, the Seminoles cut their deficit in half on a bizarre play in the top of the third inning. With a runner at second base, senior Sydney Sherrill hit a pop-up straight into the afternoon sky, and the Sooners' infield couldn't locate it.

But that would be the only run of the day against Sooners ace Giselle Juarez, who improved to 23-1 on the year. She threw complete games against the Seminoles for both championship series victories.

FSU starter Danielle Watson was pulled in the third inning after giving up a leadoff single, and head coach Lonni Alameda took a gamble by going with redshirt freshman Emma Wilson, who had only thrown 20 innings all season.

Wilson lasted only two-thirds of an inning, surrendering two runs on one walk and two hits, before being replaced by staff ace Kathryn Sandercock.

Sandercock pitched the final 3 1/3 innings and faced the minimum 10 batters. She and left fielder Kaley Mudge both earned spots on the All-Tournament team. Mudge also established a new WCWS record with 14 hits.

