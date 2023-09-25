Florida State will play host to Virginia Tech on Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. The game could be played on ABC or ESPN.

The Seminoles (4-0) are on a bye this week, while Virginia Tech will play at Pittsburgh on Saturday night in a matchup of 1-3 teams.

Other Oct. 7 games in the ACC:

Boston College at Army, Noon ET on CBS Sports Network

William & Mary at Virginia, Noon ET on ACC Network

Marshall at NC State, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network

Wake Forest at Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30

Syracuse at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of 9/30

Notre Dame at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network