FSU got some big news on Friday when 2024 offensive tackle prospect Tye Hylton from Oviedo (Fla.) High announced he has committed to becoming a member of the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class. Hylton, who is 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds, chose to commit to Florida State over Florida, Miami and Penn State. He took official visits to all four schools in June.

Discuss this story on the Osceola's recruiting board Landing Hylton in a mostly in-state battle is huge for head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins. Hylton is the first offensive lineman to commit to the Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class after missing on several other top targets who committed elsewhere, including Jason Zandamela (USC), Manasse Itete (USC), Nyier Daniels (Georgia) and Deryc Plazz (Miami). FSU is still thought to be the leader in the recruitment of offensive line prospect Jonathan Daniels, who is expected to announce his commitment soon. Daniels, from Pensacola (Fla.) High has narrowed his list of potential college homes to Florida State, Georgia and Kentucky.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Hylton: "One thing the kid can do is bend. You will see him sit down in his stance and stay low. He plays with both balance and leverage. He can move his feet well. He is relying on his technique as Tye still needs to get bigger and stronger. Sometimes you will see him revert to just leaning on a defender. He is a good run blocker. He needs some work in pass pro." Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Hylton: "He does bend extremely well and is a long 6-4. He has quickness and at times shows very good lateral movement in pass protection. He does play low and with good leverage. You can see him growing into his body and into his position when you compare his sophomore season film to his junior season film. He does a great job of keeping his feet moving once he locks on to a defender. Hylton also plays with great effort. Likely an inside guy at the P5 level but a guy who has a huge upside as he continues to get bigger and stronger."