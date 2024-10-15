FSU women picked to finish fifth in ACC hoops preseason poll

Ta'Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson were named to the All-ACC preseason first team on Tuesday and Florida State was picked to finish fifth in the ACC in voting from media who cover the league's schools.

Latson received 734 votes, second only to Notre Dame star Hanna Hidalgo (she earned 921 and 62 first-place votes). The FSU guard earned nine first-place votes.

Notre Dame (1,726 points) received 70 of the 79 possible first-place votes to land at the top of this year’s poll. It marks the first time the Fighting Irish have been projected to win the league since 2018.

Including Hidalgo, a conference-best three Notre Dame players were selected to the Preseason All-ACC Team, as guards Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron landed on the list. A pair of Notre Dame players were also named to the Newcomer Watch List with freshman Kate Koval and graduate transfer Liza Karlen.

After a trip to the Final Four, NC State (1617) earned eight first-place votes and was picked second. Standouts Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James both landed on the Preseason All-ACC team.

Duke (1446) was picked third and senior guard Reigan Richardson was the lone Blue Devil on the Preseason All-ACC Team. Freshman Toby Fournier was the top vote getter for the Newcomer Watch List.

Louisville (1370) landed fourth in the annual poll, while freshman Imari Berry was named to the Newcomer Watch List.

The 2024-25 season begins on Nov. 4.

Preseason Player of the Year

Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame

Preseason All-ACC Team (First-place votes – 79 voters)

Hannah Hidalgo So., G, Notre Dame 921 (62 first-place votes)

Ta'Niya Latson, Jr., G, Florida State 734 (9 first-place votes)

Saniya Rivers, Sr., G, NC State 527 (2 first-place votes)

Aziaha James, Sr., G, NC State 473 (1 first-place vote)

Olivia Miles, Jr., G, Notre Dame 457 (4 first-place votes)

Sonia Citron, Jr., G, Notre Dame 331

Makayla Timpson, Sr., F, Florida State 315

Alyssa Ustby, Gr., G/F, North Carolina 308

Reigan Richardson, Sr., G, Duke 202

Kymora Johnson, So., G, Virginia 193 (1 first-place vote)

Newcomer Watch List

Toby Fournier, Fr., F, Duke 222

Imari Berry, Fr., G, Louisville 180

Kate Koval, Fr., F, Notre Dame 177

Zamareya Jones, Fr., G, NC State 116

Liza Karlen, Gr., F, Notre Dame 109

Predicted Order of Finish (79 voters)

1. Notre Dame (70), 1726

2. NC State (8), 1617

3. Duke, 1446

4. Louisville, 1370

5. Florida State, 1335

6. North Carolina, 1279

7. Stanford (1), 1214

8. Miami, 883

9. Virginia, 877

10. Georgia Tech, 855

11. Syracuse, 801

12. Virginia Tech, 786

13. Clemson, 553

14. California, 546

15. Boston College, 533

16. SMU, 274

17. Wake Forest, 259

18. Pitt, 233