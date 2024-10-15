FSU women picked to finish fifth in ACC hoops preseason poll

in other news
Osceola Video: Alex Atkins on development from Andre' Otto, Jaylen Early
FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins discusses the development of young linemen like Andre' Otto and Jaylen Early.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on FSU's focus ahead of Duke
Mike Norvell discusses the focal points of Tuesday's practice and preparing for the game at Duke on Friday.
Noles in NFL: Renardo Green INT, Tatum Bethune fumble lift 49ers to win
Renardo Green has an INT, Tatum Bethune recovers a fumble to lead 49ers.
Observations from FSU's Monday practice to begin Duke week
Who stood out during a rare Monday morning FSU football practice to begin Duke week?
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, KJ Kirkland discuss FSU, preview Duke
Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and safety KJ Kirkland discuss FSU's practices, preparing for Duke.
Ta'Niya Latson and Makayla Timpson were named to the All-ACC preseason first team on Tuesday and Florida State was picked to finish fifth in the ACC in voting from media who cover the league's schools.
Latson received 734 votes, second only to Notre Dame star Hanna Hidalgo (she earned 921 and 62 first-place votes). The FSU guard earned nine first-place votes.
Notre Dame (1,726 points) received 70 of the 79 possible first-place votes to land at the top of this year’s poll. It marks the first time the Fighting Irish have been projected to win the league since 2018.
Including Hidalgo, a conference-best three Notre Dame players were selected to the Preseason All-ACC Team, as guards Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron landed on the list. A pair of Notre Dame players were also named to the Newcomer Watch List with freshman Kate Koval and graduate transfer Liza Karlen.
After a trip to the Final Four, NC State (1617) earned eight first-place votes and was picked second. Standouts Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James both landed on the Preseason All-ACC team.
Duke (1446) was picked third and senior guard Reigan Richardson was the lone Blue Devil on the Preseason All-ACC Team. Freshman Toby Fournier was the top vote getter for the Newcomer Watch List.
Louisville (1370) landed fourth in the annual poll, while freshman Imari Berry was named to the Newcomer Watch List.
The 2024-25 season begins on Nov. 4.
Preseason Player of the Year
Hannah Hidalgo, So., G, Notre Dame
Preseason All-ACC Team (First-place votes – 79 voters)
Hannah Hidalgo So., G, Notre Dame 921 (62 first-place votes)
Ta'Niya Latson, Jr., G, Florida State 734 (9 first-place votes)
Saniya Rivers, Sr., G, NC State 527 (2 first-place votes)
Aziaha James, Sr., G, NC State 473 (1 first-place vote)
Olivia Miles, Jr., G, Notre Dame 457 (4 first-place votes)
Sonia Citron, Jr., G, Notre Dame 331
Makayla Timpson, Sr., F, Florida State 315
Alyssa Ustby, Gr., G/F, North Carolina 308
Reigan Richardson, Sr., G, Duke 202
Kymora Johnson, So., G, Virginia 193 (1 first-place vote)
Newcomer Watch List
Toby Fournier, Fr., F, Duke 222
Imari Berry, Fr., G, Louisville 180
Kate Koval, Fr., F, Notre Dame 177
Zamareya Jones, Fr., G, NC State 116
Liza Karlen, Gr., F, Notre Dame 109
Predicted Order of Finish (79 voters)
1. Notre Dame (70), 1726
2. NC State (8), 1617
3. Duke, 1446
4. Louisville, 1370
5. Florida State, 1335
6. North Carolina, 1279
7. Stanford (1), 1214
8. Miami, 883
9. Virginia, 877
10. Georgia Tech, 855
11. Syracuse, 801
12. Virginia Tech, 786
13. Clemson, 553
14. California, 546
15. Boston College, 533
16. SMU, 274
17. Wake Forest, 259
18. Pitt, 233
