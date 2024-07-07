Full day of FSU games on ACC Network on Monday
Florida State games will take over ACC Network programming on Monday. Here's a look at a full day of games, including a national championship match in soccer and an ACC title in men's tennis.
Midnight — FSU baseball vs. Miami
3 a.m. — FSU volleyball vs. Pittsburgh
5 a.m. — FSU men's basketball vs. Miami
7 a.m. — FSU baseball vs. Florida
10 a.m. — Soccer national championship match
Noon — FSU football vs. LSU
3 p.m. — FSU softball vs. Auburn
5 p.m. — FSU women's basketball vs. Tennessee
7 p.m. — FSU football at Clemson
10 p.m. — FSU men's tennis in ACC championship match
The ACC Network has already featured school-specific takeover days beginning with Boston College, Clemson and Duke. The takeover days will wrap up with Wake Forest on July 19.
And if you've missed them, catch up on the Osceola's preseason football preview stories. They're linked at the end of our wide receiver preview.
