Florida State games will take over ACC Network programming on Monday. Here's a look at a full day of games, including a national championship match in soccer and an ACC title in men's tennis.

Midnight — FSU baseball vs. Miami

3 a.m. — FSU volleyball vs. Pittsburgh

5 a.m. — FSU men's basketball vs. Miami

7 a.m. — FSU baseball vs. Florida

10 a.m. — Soccer national championship match

Noon — FSU football vs. LSU

3 p.m. — FSU softball vs. Auburn

5 p.m. — FSU women's basketball vs. Tennessee

7 p.m. — FSU football at Clemson

10 p.m. — FSU men's tennis in ACC championship match

The ACC Network has already featured school-specific takeover days beginning with Boston College, Clemson and Duke. The takeover days will wrap up with Wake Forest on July 19.

