We knew the date (Thursday, June 1) and the opponent (No. 6 Oklahoma State) for Florida State softball's opening game in the Women's College World Series.

Now we know the time of that first game. The No. 3 overall seed Seminoles will play their WCWS opener against Oklahoma State Thursday in primetime at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

FSU and OSU have played 26 times all time and are tied at 13 wins apiece in the series. The Seminoles won a 4-2 game over Oklahoma State the last time they went to the WCWS in 2021, but dropped two of three games in a weekend series at OSU back in March.

Should FSU win its opening game, it would advance into the winner's bracket and be off until Saturday at 7 p.m when it would face the winner of the Washington-Utah opening game.. Should FSU lose its opening game, it will turn around and play an elimination game Friday at 9:30 p.m.



