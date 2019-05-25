On Friday, tax returns for the five major college conferences were made public. The good news for Florida State is the ACC increased its distribution to member schools by nearly 11 percent from the prior year. The bad news is that the ACC continues to lag well behind the Big Ten and SEC. What is somewhat surprising is how large the revenue gap has grown as of late. For the 2017-18 fiscal cycle, the SEC is outpacing the ACC by $14.2 million per school, and the gap was a whopping $24.5 million compared to the Big Ten. In just three years, the difference between the ACC and SEC distributions has more than doubled from $6.5 million to $14.5 million per school. Against the Big Ten schools, the gap has increased nearly 400 percent during this time frame – from $6.2 million to $24.5 million. Also surprising is that the Big 12 went from trailing the ACC’s per-school distribution by nearly $3 million in 2014-15 to ahead by $5.2 million for the latest cycle. And those figures do not include third-tier television rights retained by Big 12 schools. Oklahoma, for instance, earns an additional $7 million annually on top of the monies it receives from the conference.

Conference Distributions 2014-15 - 2017-18 Conference 2014-15 2015-16 2016-17 2017-18 SEC $32.7 mill $40.4 mill $40.9 mill $43.7 mill Big Ten $32.4 mill $35 mill $37 mill $54 mill Big 12* $23.3 mill $30.4 mill $34.3 mill $34.7 mill Pac-12 $25.1 mill $27 mill $30.9 mill $29.5 mill ACC $26.2 mill $23.9 mill $26.6 mill $29.5 mill

As a result of these disparities, many of the schools that directly recruit against FSU are gaining a significant financial advantage. Nearby University of Florida and University Georgia, for instance, have racked up an extra $52 million each in distributions since the 2014-15 fiscal year. That was the first full year after FSU signed the long-term grant of rights agreement with the ACC. These chilling numbers only add to mounting financial concerns that have plagued Seminole athletics as of late. For the last reported financial cycle, the athletics department reported a $3.6 million deficit and a similar deficit is expected for 2018-19. Not helping matters is that season ticket sales for the upcoming football season are reportedly well behind projections. And that’s coming off a significant drop from 2017 to 2018. The sluggish sales recently motivated athletics director David Coburn to write a letter urging 'loyal' fans to renew season tickets and make a donation to the Seminole Boosters. ** Follow-up, commentary and additional details for Warchant.com subscribers **

Will the ACC Network save the day?