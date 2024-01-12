"GREAT DAY to be a FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLE!! The #CLIMBContinues grateful for to lead the #NoleFamily with our incredible staff. Appreciate @PresMcCullough @SeminoleAlford and @Seminoles for continued commitment on our journey back to the TOP! The Future is bright in Tallahassee."

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell announced on Twitter on Friday afternoon he will remain with the Seminoles despite heavy interest from Alabama in him being Nick Saban's replacement in Tuscaloosa.

Norvell, who just finished a 13-1 season that included FSU's first ACC Championship since 2014, has rebuilt a program that was in shambles when he arrived in December 2019 back to its former glory. His 31-17 (19-13 in ACC) coaching record at FSU doesn't tell the story of how he took FSU from three wins in 2020 to six in 2021, 10 in 2022 and 13 this season before FSU was snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

“We came to Tallahassee four years ago, and it was a life-changing experience,” Norvell said in a statement released by FSU on Friday afternoon. “Knowing the great history, tradition and expectation has guided our staff on a daily basis. It has been an incredible journey these last four years, and I have fallen in love with this program, the university and the people who I get to represent. I am so excited to continue our climb to push Florida State back to the top of college football. We are committed to being our best on and off the field while helping develop our players to be their best in every area of their lives. I am incredibly thankful for the amazing commitment into our student-athletes and staff from President McCullough, AD Alford and the Board of Trustees. #KeepCLIMBing and Go Noles!”

Norvell also just signed the best high-school recruiting class of his FSU tenure as the Seminoles' 2024 class ranks 12th nationally according to Rivals. That's just another reason why losing Norvell at this moment in time would certainly have been a major blow.

Thankfully for FSU, it doesn't have to do that. Norvell will return for his fifth season atop the program in 2024. Details of a raise/contract extension for Norvell weren't shared with the announcement of him staying.

However, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger reported shortly after the announcement that Norvell and FSU have agreed to an eight-year contract extension that will pay him more than $10 million annually. In USA Today's most recent database update of head coaching salaries from last October, only five coaches made more than $10 million in total pay.