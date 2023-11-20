Coach Mike Norvell said he is “hopeful” that linebacker Kalen DeLoach will be available for Florida State’s game at Florida on Saturday.

DeLoach leads FSU in tackles (59) and sacks (seven). He dressed out but did not play in the Seminoles’ game against North Alabama on Saturday.

“Definitely very hopeful with Kalen,” Norvell said. “I do expect him to be ready, but we'll see where that goes throughout the course of this week.”

Center Maurice Smith (23 snaps) and cornerback Renardo Green (35 snaps) left the game with an injury, and Norvell sounded encouraged about their progress.

“Same with Renardo and Maurice,” Norvell said. “Felt good about where we were on Sunday. And as we get closer to kickoff, we'll see what that looks like.”

Green has 39 tackles this fall. Smith has started nine games at center in 2023.