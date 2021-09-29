Insider Report: FSU working to find McKenzie Milton's comfort zone

While enjoying his first full game as Florida State's starting quarterback, McKenzie Milton had his most prolific passing day as a Seminole last Saturday against Louisville.

He passed for 248 yards in the Seminoles' 31-23 loss to Louisville after throwing for 133 in his first start against Jacksonville State and 119 in his second start against Wake Forest.

While that obviously is a positive sign for the UCF transfer, who is playing his first season of football since sustaining a catastrophic leg injury in 2018, it's also fair to note that a huge chunk of that success came on just one of FSU's 14 drives in the game.

In a span of just 41 seconds of game time late in the second quarter, Milton completed 4 of 5 passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. In FSU's other 26 minutes and 18 seconds of possession on Saturday, he completed 20 of 34 attempts for 168 yards and no scores.

***Don't miss out on any of our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***