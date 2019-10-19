It's Game Day! Florida State football takes on Wake Forest
LIVE PRE-GAME & IN-GAME UPDATES FROM SNUGGIE HILL
Matchup: Florida State (3-3, 2-2 ACC) at Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / BB&T Field (31,500)
Television: ACCN / Online/App: N/A
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 138, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 58° and a 60% chance of rain - End of game: 54° and 50% chance of rain. (0.41 inches of rain predicted)
Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates on the Tribal Council
Previewing Florida State at Wake Forest
'Unique' Wake offense will present big challenge for FSU defense
Can Florida State cure road woes this Saturday at Wake Forest?
Matchup Analysis & Prediction: Florida State football takes on Wake Forest
Warchant TV: Taggart wraps up Wake week practice; no comment on QBs