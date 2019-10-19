News More News
It's Game Day! Florida State football takes on Wake Forest

LIVE PRE-GAME & IN-GAME UPDATES

Matchup: Florida State (3-3, 2-2 ACC) at Wake Forest (5-1, 1-1 ACC)
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / BB&T Field (31,500)
Television: ACCN / Online/App: N/A
Radio: 103.1 the Wolf or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius: 138, XM: 193, Internet: 955
Weather at kickoff: 58° and a 60% chance of rain - End of game: 54° and 50% chance of rain. (0.41 inches of rain predicted)

BB&T Stadium Seating Chart

Updates:
- Warchant's LIVE pre and in-game updates
{{ article.author_name }}