It's Game Day! Jacksonville State at Florida State
Florida State will look to notch its first win of the season tonight at home vs. Jacksonville State. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will air on the ACC Network.
Here's everything you need to know about FSU's home football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.
** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **
Matchup: Jacksonville State (0-1) at Florida State (0-1)
Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 133 / XM 193 / Internet/App: 955
Weather at kickoff: 77° and a 20% chance of rain - End of game: 75° and 20% chance of rain.
Betting Odds
Florida State: -27 (-110)
Total: 56 points
Before the Game
* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council
Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV. Go directly to Warchant's YouTube channel to take part in the live interactive chat.
After the game
Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.
Going to the Game
Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Pregame Traffic Pattern / Postgame Traffic Pattern / FSU's Clear Bag Policy
Booster parking lots open - Time: Noon
Legacy Walk
When: Sunday, September 5 / Time: 5:15 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium
Marching Chiefs pregame Skull Session
When: Time: 6 pm
Where: Dick Howser Stadium at Mike Martin Field
Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant
The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country