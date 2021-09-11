 FSU football hosts Jacksonville State at 8 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Here's what's happening for tonight's game.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-11 09:54:28 -0500') }} football Edit

It's Game Day! Jacksonville State at Florida State

Gene Williams • Warchant
Publisher
@WarchantGene
Williams is the founder and administrator of Warchant.com. He has covered all of FSU's sports with an emphasis on football and football recruiting since the mid-90's.

Florida State will look to notch its first win of the season tonight at home vs. Jacksonville State. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will air on the ACC Network.

Here's everything you need to know about FSU's home football game including what's happening before, during and after the game.

** LIVE PREGAME UPDATES FROM FSU'S PRESS BOX **

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

Florida State is home again vs. Jacksonville State with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
Florida State is home again vs. Jacksonville State with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network. (Logan Stanford / Warchant.com)

Matchup: Jacksonville State (0-1) at Florida State (0-1)
Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / Doak Campbell Stadium (79,560)
Television: ACC Network / Online/App: WatchESPN
Radio: 94.9 FM Tallahassee or listen live online / Seminole radio stations
Satellite/Online: Sirius 133 / XM 193 / Internet/App: 955

Weather at kickoff: 77° and a 20% chance of rain - End of game: 75° and 20% chance of rain.

Betting Odds

Florida State: -27 (-110)
Total: 56 points

Before the Game

* Game Day Updates and News on the Tribal Council

Pre-Game Show with Jeff Cameron: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV. Go directly to Warchant's YouTube channel to take part in the live interactive chat.

After the game

Post-Game Call-In Show with Gene Williams & Tom Lang: Watch LIVE on Warchant TV Starts approximately 10 minutes after the game. Phone: 850-805-5911. Click here to join the LIVE interactive chat on YouTube.

Going to the Game

Doak Campell Stadium Seating Chart / Parking Map / Pregame Traffic Pattern / Postgame Traffic Pattern / FSU's Clear Bag Policy

Get breaking FSU sports news FREE Warchant App / Warchant email updates

Booster parking lots open - Time: Noon

Legacy Walk

When: Sunday, September 5 / Time: 5:15 pm
Where: Between Heritage Tower Fountain and Gate K of Doak Campbell Stadium

Marching Chiefs pregame Skull Session

When: Time: 6 pm
Where: Dick Howser Stadium at Mike Martin Field

Watching the game on television or at a sports bar/restaurant  

The Warchant Game Day Page has a complete list of game-watching locations throughout the country

Previewing Jax State at Florida State

Clark: Why one all-time effort play might be a great sign for FSU Football

FSU Football Matchup Analysis & Prediction: 'Noles vs Jacksonville State

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}