Jake Kreul a top priority for Florida State, 'They made it clear today'

"It definitely exceeded my expectations," he later added. "It made a really good impact on me coming today. I brought my mom, who came here. She graduated in '96, I think. It was surreal for her to see her son go through this, so it was definitely a great visit."

"I got to see how much of a priority I am. What they see me doing, how they can develop me and what I can do early coming here. It was made clear today, I am a top priority for them and they are going to do whatever they can to stay competitive in it and make it a tough decision for me," Kreul said following his visit.

But saying one is a top priority and showing it are two different things, and the Florida State coaching staff made sure to show Kreul that he was at the top of the board for the JACK position in Tony White's defense.

The Seminoles are one of 12 schools that are battling for Kreul, who is taking a round of visits to all the programs in his top twelve this spring.

Kreul visited around this time last year for Florida State's spring game and later camped during the summer when he got offered. Return trips were in the works but didn't work out. An important part of Kreul's visit to practice on Thursday was to meet the new coaching staff — a staff he was actually very familiar with.

Defensive coordinator Tony White, defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive assistant Jack Potenza all recruited Kreul at Nebraska.

"I never actually visited Nebraska but we would zoom every week during fall camp (last year) breaking down my film and their film. Rebounding ideas (off each other) and helping me build my football IQ and stuff. So we definitely have a good relationship between those calls, meeting them at IMG and coming on campus to see everything," Kreul said.

"I just kind of see it as they added on. All the coaches who were recruiting me before (at FSU), they're still here. So it's kind of like they got more firepower in a way, right? They have more coaches that I have a good relationship with on top of the coaches that I already had good relationships with."

The extra firepower certainly can't hurt. Kreul is not only one of the top edge rushers in Florida, but one of the most explosive players in the country.

Kreul has not set any official visits and won't do so until he has finished visiting all the schools that are in his top twelve. Kreul is heading to Michigan on Friday and visited Ohio State earlier this week. Following these visits, Kreul will sit down and decide the top four or five that are the best fit and those schools will receive official visits towards the end of May and June.

Have Florida State's chances improved following his visit Thursday?

"100% it helped them out a lot," Kreul said. "It was a great time."

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30