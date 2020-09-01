Blackman is the only quarterback on the roster with starting experience, with 22 over the past three seasons.

It's no surprise that the redshirt junior will be under center when FSU opens the season at home against Georgia Tech on Sept. 12 (3:30 p.m. ABC).

"I believe he's got all the skills and traits to what's necessary to be a successful quarterback," Norvell said during Tuesday's media interview. "I think he's truly trying to be that example … I'm excited about what the season is going to hold, I'm excited about the continuing competition we're going to have at that position. James has done an extraordinary job."

Two of the competitors at quarterback -- Chubba Purdy and Jordan Travis -- have missed time during preseason practice. Purdy is expected to be out a couple more weeks as he recovers from a broken collarbone.

In 2019, Blackman started 10 games, completing 184 of 292 passes for 2,339 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

