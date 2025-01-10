Multiple Rivals250 prospects in 2026, 2027 classes offered by FSU on Friday

Florida State continues to add to its potential talent pool for 2026 and beyond. The Seminoles' coaching staff extended offers to several prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes over the course of this week. Here is a list of the players who are known to have received offers from FSU late on Thursday and into Friday.

2026 Prospects

McCoy is a Rivals 250 prospects and is ranked as the 110th-best overall prospect in the country for 2026 and the 10th-best safety prospect. He has offers from and taken unofficial visits to Alabama and Auburn. McCoy also holds offers from Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee among others.

Kolojay, a four-star prospect from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, was offered by FSU on Thursday. He is ranked as the 15th-best offensive guard in the class of 2026. His list of offers includes Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Stanford and Tennessee among others. Kolojay has already taken unofficial visits to Tennessee, Stanford, Michigan, Colorado and Miami.

Wyatt is another Rivals250 prospect the Seminoles offered on Thursday. He is ranked as the 172-best overall prospect in the country for 2026 and the 11th-best ATH in his class. Wyatt's list of offers included Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Indiana, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Currently committed to Tennessee, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb OT prospect Brandon Anderson is ranked as the No. 33 offensive tackle prospect in the 2026 class. Anderson was originally offered in July by the Seminoles, but Anderson announced he had been re-offered by new offensive line coach Herb Hand on Friday. In addition to the Seminoles and Volunteers, Anderson also has offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Florida.

A local prospect at Quincy (Fla.) Gadsden County, Green received his fifth Division I offer on Friday from Florida State. Green also holds offers from West Virginia, Florida A&M, Memphis and Colorado.

Three-star safety prospect Lasiah Jackson has received a bunch of offers from elite programs as of late, as the Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County defensive back has received offers from Michigan, Georgia, Florida and now Florida State this past week. Jackson is the No. 54 safety prospect in the cycle. He also holds offers from Auburn, Washington, Georgia Tech, and Kentucky.

Currently unranked on Rivals, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles offensive center JJ Sparks earned his 19th offer with the addition of his offer from Florida State. Sparks also holds offers from Miami, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Maryland.

2027 Prospects

2028 Prospects