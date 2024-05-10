Jamie Arnold had one of the best pitching performances at Florida State in nearly a generation. But the Seminoles couldn’t push a run across the plate and lost the series opener at Pittsburgh.

Luke Cantwell hit an opposite-field home run in the sixth inning as the Panthers took a 1-0 win on Friday evening.

Arnold’s 17 strikeouts were the most for a Seminole since 1987, when Richie Lewis struck out 20 against Charlotte. The sophomore left-hander was incredibly efficient, needing just 98 pitches and seven innings to rack up the 17 strikeouts.

It’s also the most for an ACC pitcher since Georgia tech’s Connor Thomas had 18 vs. Wake Forest in 2018.

No. 8 FSU drops to 36-11.

The Panthers’ Ryan Andrade matched Arnold’s 7.0 innings, allowing three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.

FSU had a few chance, notably the seventh inning. Jaime Ferrer had a single, advanced on a wild pitch and then went to third on a sac fly. But Andrade got a strikeout and pop out to end the Seminoles’ scoring threat.



Up next

FSU will play at Pittsburgh on Saturday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network Extra). LHP Carson Dorsey will be on the mound for the Seminoles. Pitt has not announced a starting pitcher.