Jared Verse, Derwin James selected to Pro Bowl

Jared Verse has been one of the top rookies in the NFL. And on Thursday, the LA Rams' outside linebacker was named to the Pro Bowl.

Verse has 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Rams (10-6) have won the NFC West with one regular season game left against Seattle.

LA Chargers safety Derwin James was also selected to the Pro Bowl. James has 90 tackles and 5.5 sacks for the Chargers (10-6), who have also clinched a playoff spot.

Philadelphia guard Landon Dickerson, an FSU graduate who finished up at Alabama, also will play in the Pro Bowl.

The full Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Thursday morning.