Jaylen Early, Conrad Hussey to miss UF game with injuries

Florida State coach Mike Norvell said offensive lineman Jaylen Early defensive back Conrad Hussey have had procedures, started rehabilitation and won't play in the final regular season game against Florida.

Early played in eight games (six starts) for FSU, beginning at right tackle before shifting to right guard. He did not play against Charleston Southern.

Hussey has played in 10 games (three starts), recording 18 tackles. He also did not play against Charleston Southern.

"Both of those guys are out," Norvell said. "They had procedures done that will keep them out for an extended period of time. Hopeful to be able to get some work, maybe late spring, potentially see how all of that goes. Those guys are a couple of young players that we’re counting on in the future. And they’ve already started the rehab process."

Norvell also said things are "trending really well" for cornerback Fentrell Cypress II and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. to return to the field on Saturday.