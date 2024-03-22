Jordan Travis thinks he'll be able to hold private workout before NFL Draft
As he has quite a bit over the last few months, Jordan Travis will be watching from the sideline Friday.
While a number of his Florida State teammates compete in the Seminoles' Pro Day event Friday morning in the indoor practice facility, all the former FSU quarterback will be doing is measuring his height and weight.
He's still working his way back from the broken leg he suffered Nov. 18, which prematurely ended his college career and was named by the selection committee as a major reason why the undefeated Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff.
While Travis shared at the NFL Combine in February that he's been given a timeline of being back to 100% sometime in May or June, he may even be able to beat that by a little bit.
Travis shared Thursday in a press conference at FSU that he's optimistic he'll be able to work out in some capacity in private workouts at some point in the next five weeks before the NFL Draft begins on April 25.
"I believe I will some time in April. I don't have a set date yet, but I think I'll be out there for sure. Moving around the other day, I felt good. In the training room, I'm moving pretty good," Travis said. "I think I'll be able to do it some time in April, at some point. I think that's a great way to go out and show teams I'm getting better every single day, That's how I am, I grind every single day to be the best I can be. I'll be good at some point here for sure."
This belief comes just days after Travis was throwing a football again in front of teammates for the first time earlier this week.
"That was my first day really getting out there, trying to move around just a little bit. I feel good, my body feels good," Travis said. "I'm happy to be back and seeing the guys again. It's so special to be back here."
"He looked good," Trey Benson said of Travis on Wednesday. "You can't even tell he's hurt."
Even while Travis has been unable to work out during his draft process, he's gotten plenty of opportunities to get in front of NFL personnel to make his case to be selected. He met with teams while in Dallas for the Shrine Bowl in January and also was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February.
He shared Thursday that he met with the Las Vegas Raiders a few days ago, has a meeting set up with the New York Jets for a few weeks from now and has also talked to a few more teams as well.
Without being able to show off his physical abilities as he continues to recover, Travis has been forced to impress teams with his mental makeup and football acumen. The latter of those the QB credits FSU head coach Mike Norvell for helping him significantly improve.
"I try to show them as much as I know. Coach Norvell helped me a lot throughout my years here," Travis said. "Protections are the main thing I've learned throughout my career. Early on, I was getting hit a lot. Norvell, he came in and that's what we focused on first. I think that was the most important thing because it's important in the NFL to protect yourself first or a play is not going to happen."
Travis admits he didn't have the kindest impression of Norvell the first time he met Norvell. Now, though, he couldn't be more grateful for the numerous ways in which the FSU head coach changed his life.
"My first thought: I thought he was crazy as hell. That's it," Travis said with a chuckle. "But just watching how he coaches us and loves us was something so special. The leader that he is, not just on the field but off the field and for his family, the father he is, the husband he is to his wife is really special to see and the love he has for everyone around this town. He's so humble and he really changed my life. He showed me a lot when it comes to not only football but how I treat people, how I do everything. I'm so grateful we crossed paths for sure."
Even while Travis has been working extensively on his recovery and making his case to NFL teams, it's not especially surprising that he has also remained engaged in the future of FSU's quarterback room.
He's maintained his relationships both with new FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and returning QB Brock Glenn and is high on the future of the position group in his stead.
"That room is going to be really special. There's talent across the board from top to bottom. I look forward to seeing them compete. That's the main thing I tell Brock every single day and I spoke to DJ, I check on him every now and then. It's competition. There's nothing given at this program at all," Travis said. "That's the main thing I want people to know is you have to compete when you come here. Brock is like my little brother so I told him to just be consistent this spring every single day, not just on the field but in the locker room, with who you are."
