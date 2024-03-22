As he has quite a bit over the last few months, Jordan Travis will be watching from the sideline Friday.

While a number of his Florida State teammates compete in the Seminoles' Pro Day event Friday morning in the indoor practice facility, all the former FSU quarterback will be doing is measuring his height and weight.

He's still working his way back from the broken leg he suffered Nov. 18, which prematurely ended his college career and was named by the selection committee as a major reason why the undefeated Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff.

While Travis shared at the NFL Combine in February that he's been given a timeline of being back to 100% sometime in May or June, he may even be able to beat that by a little bit.

Travis shared Thursday in a press conference at FSU that he's optimistic he'll be able to work out in some capacity in private workouts at some point in the next five weeks before the NFL Draft begins on April 25.

"I believe I will some time in April. I don't have a set date yet, but I think I'll be out there for sure. Moving around the other day, I felt good. In the training room, I'm moving pretty good," Travis said. "I think I'll be able to do it some time in April, at some point. I think that's a great way to go out and show teams I'm getting better every single day, That's how I am, I grind every single day to be the best I can be. I'll be good at some point here for sure."

This belief comes just days after Travis was throwing a football again in front of teammates for the first time earlier this week.

"That was my first day really getting out there, trying to move around just a little bit. I feel good, my body feels good," Travis said. "I'm happy to be back and seeing the guys again. It's so special to be back here."

"He looked good," Trey Benson said of Travis on Wednesday. "You can't even tell he's hurt."

Even while Travis has been unable to work out during his draft process, he's gotten plenty of opportunities to get in front of NFL personnel to make his case to be selected. He met with teams while in Dallas for the Shrine Bowl in January and also was invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February.

He shared Thursday that he met with the Las Vegas Raiders a few days ago, has a meeting set up with the New York Jets for a few weeks from now and has also talked to a few more teams as well.