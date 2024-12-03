JUCO DT Tyeland Coleman commits to Florida State on eve of signing day

The early signing day festivities may have started early for Florida State as the Seminoles secured the commitment of Northwest Mississippi C.C. defensive tackle Tyeland Coleman late on Tuesday night.

Coleman, ranked as the No. 25 JUCO prospect for the cycle, chose the Seminoles over Illinois and Mississippi State.

Coleman officially visited Florida State for the Florida game on November 30th after officially visiting his other two finalists earlier in the week. The Seminoles offered Coleman on October 22nd.

Coleman expressed to The Osceola in an interview that he wanted to find out what the program of the future was like on his official visit. He said that ultimately he found what he wanted to see.

Coleman's commitment puts Florida State at 14 commitments on the eve of the early signing period. He joins four-star Kevin Wynn as the two defensive tackles committed to Florida State in Mike Norvell's 2025 recruiting class.