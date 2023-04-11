FSU sports information

Florida State senior right-hander Kathryn Sandercock was named the ACC Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday after her performance against No. 4 Clemson this past weekend.

This is the second time Sandercock has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week in 2023 and the sixth time she has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week in her career.

Sandercock shut down one of the top offenses in the country in the three-game series at Clemson as she picked up a win and two saves. In total, Sandercock pitched 11.1 innings and allowed just one earned run in three appearances. She allowed just six hits while striking out five batters.

In the second game, Sandercock (13-3) threw a complete game and held the Tigers to just one run. Sandercock has won her last six decisions and she has allowed just two earned runs in 35.1 innings in ACC play.

Sandercock picked up her fourth and fifth saves of the season to tie the single season school record for saves in a single season and is now just two saves away from being FSU's record holder for saves in a career.