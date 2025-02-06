Four-star OT Johnnie Jones Jr. sets OV to FSU, plans additional visit

Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep four-star OT Johnnie Jones Jr. is the second offensive lineman to schedule an official visit with Florida State and new offensive line coach Herb Hand.

Florida State will be getting a four-star offensive line target on campus for an official visit.

Jones Jr. will be on Florida State's campus on June 6-8 in what is proving to be a stacked day of official visitors.

Jones Jr. has also told the Osceola that he plans to be on campus at least one more additional time before his official visit in June. Jones Jr. plans to be on campus in the spring to watch a spring practice.

The Seminoles continue to have some momentum in his recruitment, as Jones Jr. visited campus twice in the span of a few months. He visited on Nov. 30 for Florida State's game against Florida and then again for a visit on Dec. 21 before Christmas. Jones Jr. was recruited by offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and Hand during their tenure at UCF.

The 6-foot-8 and 290-pound tackle also reportedly has an official visit set to Florida on May 30.