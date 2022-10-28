Florida State (4-3, 2-3 ACC) will be back in action at home on Saturday afternoon to face Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2) in a game where the Seminoles are more than a three-touchdown favorite. The Yellow Jackets started the season 1-3, which led to the dismissal of head coach Geoff Collins, but have won two of their last three games, all in conference, under interim head coach Brent Key. Georgia Tech may be without starting quarterback Jeff Sims, who missed the second half of the Virginia game after injuring his foot in the first half. The Osceola staff offers their thoughts on the game, the keys to an FSU victory over the Yellow Jackets and their score predictions.

Osceola Publisher Jerry Kutz 4th and Nole: Georgia Tech has played Florida State tough throughout the years largely because they have matched FSU's team speed and athleticism better than most ACC teams. While the Yellow Jackets defense is their team strength, they are ranked No. 84 in total defense, well behind five defenses the Seminoles have already played: No. 18 NC State, No. 27 Clemson, No. 35 LSU, No. 49 Louisville, No. 69 Wake and No. 70 Boston College. And if Mike Norvell is ever going to go for it on fourth down, this is the week for him to do it as Georgia Tech is ranked 104th in fourth-down conversion defense. In the last six games, the Seminoles have faced four top-10 defenses against fourth-down conversions (No. 1 Louisville, No. 1 NC State, No. 6 Louisville and No. 10 Clemson). Combined those four have given up fourth-down conversions on only 10 of 50 (.200) occasions while opponents have converted 9 of 14 times against Tech (64 percent). Prediction: If the Seminoles come with their helmet on straight, and their chin strap buckled, they'll beat Georgia Tech 41-16. If quarterback Sims is able to go full speed, make the score FSU 34, Georgia Tech 21

Osceola Managing Editor Bob Ferrante What ground does for you: As fun as it is to see offenses go four wide and air it out, wasn’t it fun to see Florida State go with two tight ends and drive the field on Clemson? Maybe what was impressive is the Tigers had one of the top rush defenses, and the Seminoles racked up 206 yards. Georgia Tech’s rush defense is improving, but it’s also done so against Duke and Virginia. FSU has the ACC’s top rush offense and should use it to hammer away with Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili and maybe Rodney Hill as well as sprinting in a few Jordan Travis runs. Using more two-TE sets gives you flexibility with the run or pass and play action should help the Seminoles capitalize. Get ahead, get backups reps: Coming off three straight losses this is less of a key and more of a goal. FSU needs to dominate from the start — read: limit silly penalties and win the turnover margin — and do so against an opponent for the first time since Boston College. If the Seminoles can do that, the opportunity is there to see what a Julian Armella, Rodney Hill, Omar Graham Jr., Azareye’h Thomas, Sam McCall and others can do in the game. Coaches will be mindful of using some freshmen in four games to preserve a redshirt, but it’s also needed developmental time on field. Prediction: FSU closes the book on a difficult October and takes a positive step forward, matching the 2021 win total, moving toward bowl-eligibility and preparing for a rigorous November. FSU 31, Georgia Tech 10

Osceola Football Analyst Mark Salva Meet at the QB: FSU needs to leverage its biggest advantage: its defensive front seven vs Georgia Tech's offensive line. If Sims plays, come after him, make him move. Test his foot. If not, doesn't matter, come after the next guy. The defense needs to create turnovers and with inexperienced quarterbacks the best way is to force them into quick decisions and make them feel pressure. Bad Attitude: Coming out of a bye week, FSU needs to lay a marker down about intent for the remaining part of the season. This game is critical for a lot of reasons: recruiting, momentum, confidence and getting back to a winning culture. Similar to Boston College, a fast start and a well-played, well-executed, clean game with an attitude and effort necessary to make a statement about what kind of team the 2022 Seminoles are. FSU 42, Georgia Tech 10

Osceola Football Writer Curt Weiler Protect the Pigskin: Georgia Tech isn’t a particularly good football team. But one thing it has done quite well this season is force turnovers. The Yellow Jackets have forced 16 turnovers this season and have a plus-10 turnover margin which is the third best nationally. FSU has protected the football pretty well this season with eight turnovers in seven games. Four of those turnovers, though, came in the last three games, all losses. If FSU isn’t careful with the football, it could be a great equalizer for GT when the Seminoles have a significant talent advantage and are heavily favored. Pressure the Passer: Less than 24 hours before kickoff, it remains unclear who will be at quarterback for GT Saturday afternoon. Third-year starter (and former FSU commit) Jeff Sims has been dealing with a sprained foot, which has forced him to miss stretches of the last two games and has him questionable for this game. If he’s unable to go, GT will turn to Zach Gibson, who struggled mightily in relief of Sims last week, and/or true freshman Zach Pyron, who would be making his collegiate debut. Whether it’s a hobbled Sims, a player who has struggles of late like Gibson or a true freshman leading the offense, pressure from FSU’s defensive line would go a long way towards making them uncomfortable. The potential return of FSU defensive tackle Fabien Lovett would be a big boost. So would a healthier defensive front overall with a few players potentially a bit healthier coming out of the bye week. Whoever lines up, it shouldn’t be too hard to get pressure against a GT team that has allowed 26 sacks (3.71 per game) this season. Prediction: Unless FSU gives GT short fields or defensive/special teams touchdowns, it’s hard to see the Yellow Jackets putting up too many points. Put me down for a comfortable FSU win to get this final stretch started on the right foot. FSU 35, Georgia Tech 9