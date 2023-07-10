News More News
LA Dodgers draft FSU left-hander Wyatt Crowell

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Florida State left-hander Wyatt Crowell in the fourth round (No. 127 overall) on Monday afternoon. Crowell's slot value is $516,000.

Crowell went 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA, 33 strikeouts and 11 walks in 20.2 innings in five appearances in 2023, including one start, before he suffered a season-ending Tommy John injury.

FSU right-hander Jackson Baumeister was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round on Sunday night.

The MLB draft goes through round 10 today and picks up with rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

