LB Elijah Herring, DE Jayson Jenkins arrive for FSU visits

Florida State's efforts to strengthen the defense continue on Saturday as Memphis transfer linebacker Elijah Herring and Tennessee transfer defensive end Jayson Jenkins arrived for their visits.

Herring had 60 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles at Memphis in 2024. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Herring also played at Tennessee in 2022 and '23. He has 151 career tackles.

Jenkins had nine tackles in 13 games. He has 15 tackles across three seasons, although he played in just one game as part of a redshirt season in 2022. The 6-foot-6, 281-pound Jenkins will also visit North Carolina and Texas Tech.

FSU landed two transfer signees on Friday in UNC linebacker Caleb LaVallee and Coastal Carolina defensive lineman Deamonte Diggs. The Seminoles now have added 13 transfers, with the majority coming on the offensive line, defensive line and at linebacker.

