LB Tavion Wallace, S Lagonza Hayward set commit dates
Linebacker Tavion Wallace and safety Lagonza Hayward are two of the most coveted prospects on Florida State's recruiting board for 2025.
On Monday, both players announced that they will be making decisions on where they will be attending college prior to the start of their senior seasons.
Wallace now plans to make his commitment known on July 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. He will choose between FSU, Georgia, Arkansas and Florida. A couple of things have changed in Wallace's recruitment since last week. He has moved his decision date up two weeks and LSU, which was in his top-four just last week, has been replaced by the Gators.
The rising senior has an official visit scheduled with Georgia for this weekend, Florida for June 14 and FSU for June 21.
Hayward is now set to make his decision on Aug. 7, just before the start of his senior season. He has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to six schools: Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Southern Cal.
Hayward was originally scheduled to be on FSU's campus for an official last weekend but instead visited Georgia. He has a visit set to USC for this weekend, followed by visits to Florida and Tennessee.
He told the Osceola as recently as last week that he still plans to take an official visit with the Seminoles but had not set a date yet.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple