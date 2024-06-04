Linebacker Tavion Wallace and safety Lagonza Hayward are two of the most coveted prospects on Florida State's recruiting board for 2025. On Monday, both players announced that they will be making decisions on where they will be attending college prior to the start of their senior seasons.

Advertisement

Wallace now plans to make his commitment known on July 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. He will choose between FSU, Georgia, Arkansas and Florida. A couple of things have changed in Wallace's recruitment since last week. He has moved his decision date up two weeks and LSU, which was in his top-four just last week, has been replaced by the Gators. The rising senior has an official visit scheduled with Georgia for this weekend, Florida for June 14 and FSU for June 21.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DaGFuZ2Ugb2YgcGxhbnMg4oC877iP4oC877iPIFdoZXJl4oCZcyBo b21l4oGJ77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80T3c3MHJOMVF3Ij5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNE93NzByTjFRdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUYXZp b24gV2FsbGFjZSAoQHRhdmlvbl93YWxsYWNlKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Rhdmlvbl93YWxsYWNlL3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3ODE2NDM0 NjA2ODcwNzQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNCwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==