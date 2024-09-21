Live Updates: FSU looks to snap winless skid Saturday night vs. Cal

Another week, another chance for Florida State to finally secure its first win of the 2024 season.

The Seminoles (0-3, 0-2 in ACC) remain at home this week for their third straight game at Doak Campbell Stadium. After losses to Boston College and Memphis, FSU now hosts ACC newcomer Cal (3-0) Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) for its first conference game as a new member after moving from the Pac-12 to the ACC this offseason.

Despite calls from the fanbase for trying something new, FSU will maintain the status quo at quarterback this week. ESPN's Pete Thamel announced Saturday morning on College GameDay that Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei will start his fourth straight game for the Seminoles.

This will be the first ever matchup between FSU and Cal. Even though FSU is winless and Cal is undefeated, the Seminoles are 2.5-point favorites over the Golden Bears.

Cal is already 1-0 in cross-country trips this season, beating Auburn 21-14 two weeks ago. While they haven't played the toughest slate of games, the Golden Bears have allowed just 37 points in its first three games of the season, not yet allowing more than 14 points in a game this season. That could prove to be a challenge for an FSU offense which hasn't yet found its footing this season.

FSU got some good injury updates Saturday morning with the news that starting left tackle Darius Washington is expected to be back Saturday after suffering an injury during pregame warmups last week that kept him out of the Memphis game. Wide receiver Jalen Brown and safety Shyheim Brown are also expected to play while starting right tackle Jeremiah Byers is out for the third straight game and linebacker Cam Riley will be a game-time decision.

Cal also got some positive injury news as star running back Jaydn Ott, who was listed as probable a few days ago, is expected to play Saturday at FSU. Ott ran for 1,315 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023, but has been limited this season, missing last week's win over San Diego State and managing just 60 yards in his first two games this season.

We'll be live from Doak starting around 5 p.m. when the press box opens with pregame updates and confirmations of who will be available for the Seminoles vs. Cal. We'll also have live game updates in our live game thread on the Osceola Village once the game gets underway.

