Lottie Woad has played some impressive golf in her first two seasons at Florida State. In 17 tournaments, she has finished under par 13 times and is 49 strokes under par in 50 rounds.

The Florida State sophomore was at her best on the back nine last week, winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

“It’s definitely a cool way to win it,” Woad said. “Coming back from being two back was difficult but there’s not many people who can say they birdied the last two or three of the last four (holes) at Augusta. I’m definitely up there with some really cool people.”

Woad tamed the famed course and edged out a field loaded with the nation’s top collegiate golfers. She began the day with a two-shot lead but trailed by two after a bogey on the par-5 13th hole.

Southern Cal’s Bailey Shoemaker surged in front with six birdies in the final round, but Woad’s finish secured a 6-under 66 for the lowest round in the five-year history of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her run on the back nine began with a 10-foot par putt on No. 14 after a drive that hit a tree.

“It was really big,” Woad said. “I would say I definitely regained my composure once I made a great par save on 14. I was only two back with four to play. I had some good pin locations coming in.”



